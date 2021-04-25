Yesterday AEW superstar and current TNT champion Darby Allin issued a title challenge to the Dark Order’s 10, with Allin eyeing this Wednesday’s Dynamite as the date for the matchup. Today AEW has confirmed the matchup and officially added it to Wednesday’s lineup.

The challenge by TNT Champion @DarbyAllin has been accepted, & the title match is booked for #AEWDynamite: Darby defends vs. #DarkOrder’s @Pres10Vance (7-1 record) in a TNT Title match this Wednesday, April 28 at 8pm on @tntdrama in Darby Allin’s 5th TNT Title defense in 4 weeks! https://t.co/aX5PurqDWh pic.twitter.com/VgJMxSoZbk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2021

-Darby Allin versus 10 for the TNT championship

-Penta El Cero M versus Orange Cassidy

-Penelope Ford versus Kris Statlander

-The Factory versus The Nightmare Family

-The Young Bucks versus The Sydal Brothers

-The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle meet face to face

-Adam “Hangman” Page versus Brian Cage