Cedric Alexander and MVP are still unhappy that the Hurt Business was forced to break up in WWE.

The duo each responded to a tweet asking fans what faction breakup hurt them the most, with each sharing a gif of the group at the height of their success.

The Hurt Business formed in 2020 and was one of the more dominant groups during their run until they disbanded in 2022. In that time Bobby Lashley captured the United States Championship twice, and was a two-time WWE Champion. Meanwhile, Cedric Alexander and the group’s other member, Shelton Benjamin, were one-time Raw tag team champions.

Recent WWE programming has shown MVP attempting to bring the group back together. It is unknown if his newer client, Omos, would be joining the group as well.