WWE star and former crusierweight champion Cedric Alexander responded to a post on Twitter made by the WWE India account, which asked fans if they thought it was a good idea for the Hurt Business to split up on the road to WrestleMania 37.

The group separated two weeks ago, with WWE champion Bobby Lashley defeating both Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in singles action on back to back episodes of Raw. The tweet reads, “Is This Split Good For The Hurt Business, to wich Alexander simply writes, “No It’s Not.”

Alexander and Benjamin lost the Raw tag team championship to the New Day roughly one month ago. As of now neither man will be appearing on the WrestleMania 37 card.