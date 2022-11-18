It looks like two ROH champions will be locking up on the Zero Hour Pre-show at AEW Full Gear on Saturday.

As seen in the tweets below, AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR tweeted about the 2022 matches he and Cash Wheeler have had. ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia responded and asked, “You got room for 1 more unc??”

Harwood responded, “Bruh. My knuckles getting soft with all these weeks off. I dare you to talk to the boss man.”

Garcia then wrote back with a graphic of The Buy-In, not realizing that AEW has went with the Zero Hour branding for the Full Gear pre-show this year.

AEW has not announced Harwood vs. Garcia for the pre-show as of this writing, but we will keep you updated if the match is made official for Saturday. It’s possible that this ends up being a tag team bout with FTR vs. Garcia and a partner.

The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place this Saturday, November 19, from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. We will have full coverage here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, beginning at 7pm ET with the pre-show. Below is the current card, along with the tweets from Garcia and Harwood:

AEW World Title Match

MJF vs. Jon Moxley (c)

AEW Interim Women’s World Title Match

Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm (c)

AEW World Trios Titles Match

The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo) (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Nyla Rose vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Triple Threat for the AEW TNT Title

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the ROH World Title

Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho (c)

Steel Cage Match

Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

Zero Hour Pre-show: AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semi-finals

Brian Cage vs. Lance Archer or Ricky Starks

Winner will face Ethan Page in the finals on Dynamite next week.

Zero Hour Pre-show

ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. ROH, IWGP & AAA World Tag Team Champion Daniel Garcia

Match not confirmed.

You got room for 1 more unc?? https://t.co/MP1duujPRU — Daniel Garcia (@GarciaWrestling) November 17, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on AEW Full Gear.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.