Charlotte Flair made an appearance on Topps’ WinterCon to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, she was asked her favorite title reign of her career. This is when she named her reign as Divas Champion that lasted until 2016 at WrestleMania 32 when WWE got rid of the title and brought back the Women’s Title.

“Probably my Divas Championship run until WrestleMania 32, because of the breakout moment, beating Nikki Bella, holding the title going into the new era. I think that was probably my longest and my most important.”

H/T to POST Wrestling