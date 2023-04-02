Charlotte Flair says she is proud of new SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 39 saw Ripley defeat Flair to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title. Flair took to Twitter after the loss and thanked the fans, while also giving praise to Ripley.

“Thank you @wwe universe! I may have lost tonight, but I know in my heart the championship is in good hands. [folded hands emoji] Proud of you @RheaRipley_WWE [heart emoji] [queen emoji],” she wrote.

Flair then took to Twitter this afternoon to thank referee Jessika Carr and producer Jason Jordan.

“Huge thank you to @WWELadyRefJess our incredible referee [folded hands emoji] #girlpower & @JasonJordanJJ for producing [smiling face with sunglasses emoji] [fist emoji] [flexed biceps emoji] #WrestleMania #SmackDown [diamond emoji] [queen emoji],” she wrote.

Ripley has not responded to Flair as of this writing, but she did give her praise during the post-show press conference, as noted here.

You can see Flair’s full tweets below:

https://twitter.com/MsCharlotteWWE/status/1642416470457217025

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.