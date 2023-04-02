The WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 post-show press conference was hosted by Byron Saxton. Guests included new SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. Below are highlights, along with full video:

* Ripley was asked what’s next. She wants complete control and domination over the women’s division. She’s not stopping at this title and will prove who she is by making her own destiny and legacy. She and The Judgment Day are taking WWE over. She is saving a celebration for Night 2 when Finn Balor wins Hell In a Cell

* Ripley was asked about being WWE’s only female Grand Slam Champion but that’s not the case as Bayley, Asuka, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair achieved the title before her. Ripley did become Grand Slam Champion the fastest, in just 1200 days. She said she’s here to make history. She was always told her WWE dream would never happen, so making it here is already such an accomplishment, but to win the titles is so satisfying. She’s so extremely proud of herself and of her WWE journey, and the journey within WWE. Ripley strives to make history as she wanted her name in the history books forever, and she’s done that

* She was asked what’s next in terms of titles for The Judgment Day. She said the boys can accomplish anything they want, so it’s whatever titles they want. The Judgment Day is taking over

* She was asked how much more satisfying this was than WrestleMania 36 when she faced Charlotte Flair. She said unfortunately it happened in the pandemic, but she felt like they also stole the show that night, she’s really proud of the mach but tonight in Hollywood, she challenged Flair and came out victorious, so that is extremely satisfying. She gave praise to Flair for putting up a fight but she didn’t expect anything less. She knows how Flair is in the ring, so she knew she had to bring everything she has, and she did

* Ripley was asked how this was different from WrestleMania 36. She talked about how much she’s grown up since then. She was very confident then but also very new, learning who she was as a human and a pro wrestler. Three years ago she was very immature, her confidence over-shadowed everything, when now she’s confident but she also has the skill-set to back it up. She’s done many things in WWE but she feels like every single little thing built up to this moment. Growing up outside of work is one of many things for her, she’s matured so much mentally and physically, she’s a whole different beast these days and she’s sure some of the men in WWE can testify to that.

* Owens and Zayn talked about their quick conversation on the ramp. Owens mentioned to Zayn the significance of working this match in Los Angeles, where they made a name at Super Dragon’s PWG, and how none of this would’ve happened if it weren’t for the opportunities he gave them. He said it’s hard to put into words

* Sami talked about how some of the top stars of all-time have never gotten the chance to tell a story like this. He’s so lucky to be a part of it and while it feels like the culmination, the thing with WWE is you can put a bow on a storyline and tie it up, but later come back to it. Sami said the storyline had to have The Usos and Roman Reigns, it had to have Owens and Zayn because of their 20 year friendship, without these levels of reality bleeding into the story, it wouldn’t work. He said this storyline was to WWE what The Sopranos was to television. He acknowledged how this is a bold comparison, but he takes pride in how this transcended the classical kind of wrestling storyline, and feels it’s a glimpse into what storylines going forward may look like

* Sami had a genuine release of emotions at the 3 count. He didn’t even have to think this would be a good chance to show emotion because it all came punching out of his body. He has trouble putting it all into words

* Sami was asked about Owens and others always calling him the MVP. Sami said it’s weird but he appreciates it. People tell him he’s hot at times but he expects noting when his music hits, but when he gets something from the crowd, he thinks that’s nice, they like him tonight. He jokingly did an impersonation of Braun Strowman in the back, commenting on how over he was and how loud his pop was. Sami laughed and apologized to Braun. Sami went on and said he would not be in this position if the fans didn’t take him there

* Sami was asked about how he said Elimination Chamber was his WrestleMania moment. He said he’s very lucky because no one gets two WrestleMania moments in six weeks but he did. He said they are apples and oranges but two of the biggest nights of his life happened 6-8 weeks apart. Elimination Chamber did feel like WrestleMania but this had a happy ending, it was with Owens, in Los Angeles, so it’s different. He loves them both

* Before thy left, Owens wanted to say a few quick words. He said even though everyone loves The Usos and appreciates them, they are the most under-appreciated, they are the best, they are unbelievable. Owens doesn’t have enough good words for them. He said Super Dragon and PWG weren’t the only guys to help he and Sami come up as two others did – The Briscoe Brothers. Owens said we recently lost Jay Briscoe, so he hopes they made Jay proud tonight because The Briscoes are really great guys and Jay is missed

* Mysterio said his entrance with Snoop Dogg and the three songs was legendary. He also talked about going into the match with Dominik Mysterio being very emotional, with his family in attendance, and how a lot of hiss work in the match was to honor WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero

* Rey said it’s very important to him that the Latino blood rises in WWE. He’s represented lucha libre from day one, and to be able to have Bad Bunny and Damian Priest involved in his match, and now the LWO is back, it’s incredible and opening the doors for others. Only in WWE can you do it worldwide like this

* Rey said his mask from Night 1 has been in the works for 6 years. A man named Darnell, who works for Marvel’s cinematic Universe, created it. Rey says they didn’t go superhero this year, they went Hollywood, and he is very happy with the outcome of his look. His designer since 1996, Hayashi, made the rest of the gear

* Triple H went over the attendance and sponsorship numbers seen here. He said Night 1 felt bigger than usual, and being in LA added to that. He praised Jason Robinson and Kevin Dunn, and their teams, for the WrestleMania set. He’s seen the Super Bowl and seen those halftime shows but they don’t compare

* He was asked about Bad Bunny possibly wrestling at Backlash in Puerto Rico. He praised celebrity Superstars like Logan Paul, and said if Bad Bunny wants back in the ring, he can call

* Triple H said Charlotte Flair is a generational athlete and he can’t recall seeing match with her that did not feel real. He also praised Ripley and compared her growth to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* The decision to put the tag team match as the main event was made over what was the most impactful storyline. The main event decision was all about which storyline was resonating the most

