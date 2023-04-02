The match order for Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 39 has been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 6pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the planned match order as of mid-afternoon, with Brock Lesnar vs. Omos opening the show:

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Hell In a Cell

“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be Brood Edge.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Night 2 Main Event.

