* There’s still no word on if a Bobby Lashley segment will happen after his open challenge issued last night. The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy was sent to the venue on Friday for an entrance but not used yet. We know Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) is in town but there’s still no word on if Bray Wyatt will be there, but it could be a situation where they are hiding plans

* There are to be some “badass” elements to the Hell In a Cell entrances for “The Demon” Finn Balor and WWE Hall of Famer Edge, some of which will play into Edge’s legacy and history in the company, as well as The Demon. It’s still expected that Gangrel will be used for Edge as he is listed internally as “Brood Edge”

* There are plans for a big entrance for Asuka tonight as she faces RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. PWInsider adds that the segment to honor 2023 WWE Hall of Famers will take place tonight. There had been talk of doing the Hall of Fame segment before or after Asuka vs. Belair, but the latest word is that it will happen after Hell In a Cell. A segment with hosts The Miz and Snoop Dogg will happen before Hell In a Cell

* AEW’s Dustin Rhodes is backstage to watch his brother Cody Rhodes in the main event. Former WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker is also backstage

* Dan Engler has the referee assignment for tonight’s main event, according to Fightful Select. Other assignments include Chad Patton for Brock Lesnar vs. Omos, Danilo Andfibio for the Women’s Showcase, Jason Ayers for the Intercontinental Title Triple Threat, Daphanie LaShaunn for Asuka vs. Belair, Shawn Bennett and Eddie Orengo for Hell In a Cell

* As expected, the main event is slated for the most time of anything on WrestleMania this weekend. Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman are both listed as accompanying Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Hell In a Cell is slated to get a lot of time as well, second most. Omos vs. Lesnar is set for the least amount of time. The Women’s Showcase is booked for a segment slightly longer. Asuka vs. Belair and the Intercontinental Title Triple Threat are both set to get a decent amount of time. The segment with The Miz and Snoop is booked for about the same amount of time as last night, when Miz ended up having a match with Pat McAfee

* WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is backstage again tonight, as expected. The WWE sale is a huge topic of conversation backstage following the new report on WWE/UFC

* WWE officials were very happy with how things went down on Night 1, including general fan reception

