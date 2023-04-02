WWE is reportedly in advanced talks to be sold to Endeavor Group, parent company of the UFC, according to Alex Sherman of CNBC.

A deal could be announced as soon as Monday, according to the report. UFC and WWE are expected to form a new publicly traded company as part of the agreement, according to sources close to the matter, who declined to be named due to the confidential nature of the discussions.

The deal would see Endeavor own 51% of the new combat sports & entertainment company, while WWE shareholders would get 49%. The Endeavor deal would give WWE an enterprise value of $9.3 billion.

Ari Emanuel is expected to act as CEO of both Endeavor and the new company. Current WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is expected to be Executive Chairman, while Endeavor President Mark Shapiro will also work in the same role at the new company. UFC President Dana White will remain in that role, while WWE CEO Nick Khan will serve as President of the wrestling business.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.