Kevin Owens is on cloud nine after winning the tag team titles with Sami Zayn at last night’s WrestleMania 39, but that doesn’t mean he forgot who got him there.

Owens and Zayn spoke with the pro wrestling media at the post-Mania scrum, where the Prizefighter spoke about the importance of the legendary Super Dragon, who booked the duo for years at his popular PWG promotion. Owens says that Dragon and PWG were both instrumental in helping get them to where they are today in WWE.

I’ll say what we said at the top of the ramp. After everything had kind of set in and everything that happened and we realized what we had accomplished and where we were at this point, we walked on the ramp, we looked at the WrestleMania set, we turned around and saw the sea of people and the stadium. The one thing I said to him was, ‘None of this would have happened without Super Dragon and PWG.’ We made our name here in California and without the opportunities that he gave us, I really don’t think things would have turned out the way they did for us. It meant a lot to be here, to do it here together. It’s really hard to put into words.

Owens later credits the Briscoe brothers for assisting them in their journey before throwing a special shoutout to Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away at the beginning of the year.

I said PWG helped us get here. Super Dragon helped us get here. There are two other guys who helped us get here. Their names are Mark and Jay Briscoe. We lost Jay recently. I really hope we made him proud tonight. Great guys.

https://www.youtube.com/live/31q25odxbRU?feature=share

Owens and Zayn may have dethroned the Usos, but the Bloodline have a chance at redemption at night two of WrestleMania 39 when Roman Reigns defends the world championship against Cody Rhodes.

