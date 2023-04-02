Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 39 will air live tonight from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Our live coverage and Viewing Party will begin at 6pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET.

You can click here for our detailed report from Night 1. Below is the current card for Night 2:

Host: The Miz (and possibly Snoop Dogg again)

Live DJ: DJ Valentino Khan (Night 1 and Night 2)

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Night 2 Main Event.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Hell In a Cell

“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be Brood Edge.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.