WWE announced 80,497 fans in attendance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H noted during the post-show press conference that WWE broke the SoFi Stadium attendance record with the announced figure.

Triple H mentioned how the rumor mill says the NCAA Final Four drew 73,800 fans to NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday, so it’s nice to be included on that level.

It was noted that WWE also broke the all-time WrestleMania sponsorship record with more than 21 million activations. He promised to get into more of the WrestleMania numbers after Night 2.

