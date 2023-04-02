Omos is ready for his showdown with Brock Lesnar at tonight’s WWE WrestleMania 39.

The big man spoke with ESPN about his matchup with The Beast, where he was asked whether facing the former multi-time world champion was unexpected. Here is what he had to say on the subject.

I don’t think it was unexpected, I think I’ve been groomed for this moment and I’ve been ready for this moment for most of my career. I had in mind, there were a couple of guys that, before this time was up, I need to face at least one of them. He happens to be one of them. Just to be in that ring, I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity and I’m happy to be the guy who whoops his ass.

Omos later comments on his fanbase being referred to as the “Omosapiens.”

SHOUTOUT TO THE OMOSAPIENS!! It’s pretty cool to watch it evolve. It’s pretty much become it’s own thing and I didn’t even know where it came from. I can’t take credit for creating that. I just saw a group of individuals who admire what I do and they call themselves the Omosapiens, which is very catchy, and I said, ‘Since they embrace me, I’m going to embrace them.

Omos and Lesnar join a stacked card that also includes Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Finn Balor vs. Edge inside a Hell in a Cell. The match order for tonight’s show can be found here.

