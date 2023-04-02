Triple H is ready for night two of WrestleMania 39.

The Game took to Twitter earlier today to reflect on night one of the Showcase of the Immortals, which he already refers to as a historic night for the industry. He later refers to Roman Reigns’ dominant run over the last three years the “greatest championship reign” of the modern era, one that hangs in the balance when he puts the belt on the line against Cody Rhodes.

After a historic night of star-making performances, #WrestleMania 39 is just getting started. Tonight, titans collide. Legacies are on the line… and the greatest championship reign of the modern era hangs in the balance. WrestleMania Sunday streams LIVE at 8e/5p on @peacock.

Night one saw Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn win the tag team titles in the main event, Rhea Ripley capture the SmackDown women’s title from Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins defeat Logan Paul and a ton more. Full results can be found here. The card for night two of WrestleMania 39 can be found here.

Check out Triple H’s tweet below.