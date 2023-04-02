MVP opens up about potentially returning to the ring.

The WWE star and longtime industry veteran spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet, where he revealed that he doesn’t consider himself officially retired, and is ready to strap up his wrestling boots again if necessary.

I’ve got a few left. I haven’t hung the boots up yet. I’m not as eager to climb into the ring as I once was, but when necessary, I’m still capable.

Vilet would later inquire about MVP’s physical condition. The former U.S. Champion explains how he has shifted his workout routines to something that fits his body better since he got older.

I take pretty good care of myself and I try to stay active, I still do Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but as I’ve gotten older, my workouts have changed. I don’t do regular bodybuilder workouts. Now, I try to do workouts that are more about function and movement. I am coming into my age and embracing my mortality.

MVP will be accompanying Omos to the ring for his showdown against Brock Lesnar at this evening’s WrestleMania 39. Omos recently spoke about the match with the Beast in separate interview. Find out what he had to say about it here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)