An update on top WWE superstar, Charlotte Flair.

The former multi-time champion suffered an injury during her match on Friday’s Tribute To The Troops episode of SmackDown from Providence, Rhode Island. Flair took a tumble from the top rope while working Asuka and banged up her knee pretty badly. WWE has since pulled Flair from all her future commitments.

According to PW Insider, Flair is now home in Florida and awaiting a full medical evaluation. There is still no work on the severity of the injury but the report mentions that WWE is attempting to set her up with the best care to assess the damage.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated as this is an ongoing story.