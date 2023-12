An NXT star is backstage for tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw.

According to PW Insider, that star is Von Wagner, who is expected to be working a dark match before the show goes live. Wagner’s match will air later in the week on Main Event.

Wagner signed with WWE back in 2019 and made his NXT debut in 2021. Back in September former two-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker kayfabe injured Wager with the steel steps.

