The viewership numbers are in for the December 8th edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 2,384,000 viewers on average, a big jump from the December 1st episode that had 2,044,000 viewers. They scored a rating of 0.63 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was also up from last Friday’s 0.59 demo rating.

This was the blue-brand’s Tribute To The Troops episode of SmackDown. It featured CM Punk’s first SmackDown appearance in over 9 years, as well as matchups in the U.S. title tournament. Unfortunately, this was the same show that Charlotte Flair got injured on.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to give you weekly viewership updates for all WWE programming. Stay tuned.