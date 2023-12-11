NJPW superstar Tetsuya Naito recently joined Tokyo Sports for an in-depth interview about his career and the fact that he will be headlining WrestleKingdom 18 next month at the Tokyo Dome. During the chat, Naito was asked about AEW superstar Andrade El Idolo and how he might possibly get to reunite with the Los Ingobernable member now that he’s returning to CMLL. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he’s happy he might be able to reunite with El Idolo now that he’s back in CMLL:

I’m happy and I want to stand with him again, whether it’s in the New Japan ring or the CMLL ring. He’s one of my mentors who changed my life.

On El Idolo and RUSH becoming bigger stars in the industry: