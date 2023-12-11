As previously reported, NXT star Von Wagner is backstage for tonight’s edition of WWE Raw from Cleveland, Ohio. He is expected to wrestle a match that will air on Main Event. Now it appears that Wagner is not the only one.

According to PW Insider, Elektra Lopez and Edris Enofe are backstage and will also be working the Main Event tapings. It is not known who Enofe is facing but Lopez is slated for a match against multi-time women’s champion Natalya.

WWE Main Event regularly gets taped ahead of Raw each Monday and airs later in the week on the WWE Network on Peacock or on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates regarding this week’s tapings.