The opener for tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW show in Cleveland, Ohio has been learned.

Ahead of tonight’s show, PWInsider.com is reporting that “Main Event” Jey Uso is expected to start off the show with a promo segment.

The promo segment will then lead directly into the advertised Uso vs. Drew McIntyre match.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Monday Night RAW results coverage from Cleveland, OH.