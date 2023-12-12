As noted, “Main Event” Jey Uso will kick off this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW in Cleveland, Ohio with a promo segment that will then lead directly into his scheduled match against Drew McIntyre.

With that set to open the show, what is penciled in as the main event for the show this evening?

PWInsider.com is reporting that closing tonight’s show in Cleveland, OH. will be “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. “The King Of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Monday Night RAW results coverage from Cleveland, OH.