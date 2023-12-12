An update on several recently released WWE superstars.

Back in September WWE made massive cuts to its roster, which included some big names like former world champion Dolph Ziggler and former U.S. Champion Matt Riddle. Also cut at that time was Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Dana Brooke, Aliyah, Rick Boogs, Mace, Mansor, Riddick Moss, Top Dolla, Elias, Dabbo-Kato, Quincy Elliot, Yulisa Leon, and Shanky.

According to PW Insider, the bulk of the aforementioned talents were under non-compete clauses, but those clauses are set to expire Thursday, December 21st. Some of the wrestlers have been announced for future matchups. Ziggler is set to compete for WWC in Puerto Rico on January 20th.

Stay tuned.