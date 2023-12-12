WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/11/23

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Cleveland, Ohio

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

Jey is throwing haymakers at McIntyre. McIntyre shoves Jey. Jey ducks a clothesline from McIntyre. Jey clotheslines McIntyre over the top rope. McIntyre regroups on the outside. Jey with forearm shivers. McIntyre reverses out of the irish whip from Jey. Jey with a big right hand. McIntyre kicks Jey in the gut. McIntyre punches Jey in the back. McIntyre launches Jey over the top rope. Jey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Jey with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. McIntyre whips Jey into the turnbuckles. McIntyre with a toe kick. McIntyre transitions into a ground and pound attack. McIntyre with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex. McIntyre stomps on Jey’s face. McIntyre talks smack to Jey. Jey with a forearm/haymaker combination. McIntyre reverses out of the irish whip from Jey. McIntyre scores the elbow knockdown. McIntyre with a knife edge chop. McIntyre punches Jey in the jaw. The action spills to the outside. Jey avoids The Claymore. Jey lands The Suicide Dive. Jey has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Jey blocks The SuperPlex. Jey gets McIntyre tied up in the tree of woe. McIntyre with a Desperation Belly to Belly Suplex. Jey tees off on McIntyre. McIntyre HeadButts Jey. Jey launches McIntyre over the top rope. McIntyre rocks Jey with a forearm smash. Jey avoids The Flying Clothesline. Jey thrust kicks the midsection of McIntyre. Jey with a drop-down uppercut. Jey ducks a clothesline from McIntyre. Jey hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Jey goes for a Running Hip Attack, but McIntyre ducks out of the way. McIntyre ducks a clothesline from Jey. McIntyre with a Leaping NeckBreaker. McIntyre pops back on his feet. McIntyre goes for The Claymore, but Jey counters with Two SuperKicks. Jey goes for The Uso Splash, but McIntyre gets his knees up in the air. McIntyre drops Jey with The Future Shock DDT for a two count. McIntyre removes the top turnbuckle pad. McIntyre goes for The Claymore, but Jey counters with The Spear for a two count. McIntyre rakes the eyes of Jey. McIntyre connects with The Claymore to pickup the victory.

Winner: Drew McIntyre via Pinfall

– We get a video recap of CM Punk’s promo from last week’s SmackDown.

– Finn Balor is very upset with Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. Him and Rhea were gone for one week, and the wheels are falling off. R-Truth continues to invade the clubhouse. Rhea reminds Dominik that he lost his North American Championship. Yes, Dominik losing the title sucks. But you know what else sucks? People not showing up to work. Clearly things haven’t been going The Judgment Day’s way. They can’t The Creed Brothers lightly. They’ll take care of business. Rhea pokes fun at Damian’s attempt of being a leader. She’s tired of the disrespect. It’s time to remind people who runs Monday Night Raw.

– The Alpha Academy, The Creed Brothers, and R-Truth are giving Maxxine Dupri some encouragement ahead of her match tonight with Rhea Ripley. Chad Gable reminds Truth that he’s not a part of The Judgment Day.

Shinsuke Nakamura Promo

Cody, Cody, Cody. I have watched you, week after week, time after time, talk about finishing your story. Yet you are no closer. You are a dog chasing a car. As great as you are, you are not enough. And never will be. You say you don’t respect me. That is your weakness: you strive for the admiration of others. I freed myself from that burden long ago. I draw my own destiny. I paint my own story. Shinsuke Nakamura has been reborn, thanks to you, Cody. But now I will bring your story to an end. I am the real nightmare. Always remember, you asked for this.

Second Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Maxxine Dupri w/Ivy Nile

Dupri ducks a clothesline from Ripley. Dupri slaps Ripley in the face. Ripley grabs the right wrist of Dupri. Ripley with three short-arm clotheslines. Ripley talks smack to Dupri. Ripley goes for a PowerBomb, but Dupri lands back on her feet. Ripley punches Dupri in the back. Dupri with a Headscissors Takeover. Ripley is shocked. Dupri with a Corner Dropkick. Dupri poses for the crowd. Dupri dodges The Big Boot. Dupri ducks a clothesline from Ripley. Ripley blocks The O’Connor Roll. Ripley drops Dupri with The Big Boot. Ripley hits The Rip Tide. Ripley toys around with Dupri. Ripley makes Dupri tap out to The Prism Trap. After the match, Ripley refuses to let go of the hold. Nile walks into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Rhea Ripley via Submission

– Katana Chance & Kayden Carter Vignette.

CM Punk, Adam Pearce, and Seth Rollins Segment

Adam Pearce: Ladies and gentlemen, the time for a sales pitch is over. After going to SmackDown, and talking to Nick Aldis, and going to NXT to talk to HBK, the man I’m about to bring out here may not need an introduction, but he needs to make a decision. And after 25 years of knowing him, I’m sure he’s going to make the right one. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the man who calls himself, The Best In The World, CM Punk.

CM Punk: I thought I was in a seldom mood, then I come out here, and I see all of these signs. The truth is, I have a big decision to make. We, if I may, have a huge decision to make. And I’ve been thinking about it all week. And the reason why I’ve been so consumed and worried about it, it’s because I love you guys. But the truth is, this town, and this building, specifically hasn’t always historically hasn’t always been kind to CM Punk. I walk back here through the hallways with a lot of ghost, ladies and gentlemen. And I’m doing my best to deal with it, head on. Some people might not know this, but I made my debut in this building. Yeah, was anybody there? I had Mickie James on my arm. True story, we walked down that ramp, we got into the ring, and it was so good I went backstage, and they said, we’re sending you to Louisville, Kentucky. Have fun in OVW. And gosh, I didn’t want to go. But while I was there, I embraced being uncomfortable, and I learned how to love it. Exactly like when I came to the WWE for the first time, man, I didn’t know what I was in for, but I embraced being uncomfortable, and I learned to love it. I triumphally returned to this town, this same building, World Heavyweight Champion. I was ready to put on a show for everybody here, and then Randy Orton kicks me in the head backstage. And I wake up, and they tell me, by the way, we stripped you out of the title, you couldn’t compete, you’re no longer the champion. And I was like, Cleveland, again.

Was anybody here ten years ago, for the story I’m about to tell? I’m not going to bore you with details, because a lot of it is in my rear-view mirror, I’m focused on the future, I’m focused on the now, I’m focused on everybody here in this building today. Ten years ago, I had to take myself off the hamster wheel. And I had to, for better or for worse, the hardest decision of my life. And I don’t regret it. I don’t look back. But there was always that part of me that wondered, if anybody that paid a ticket to see CM Punk that day, I walked out in Cleveland, if they were disappointed. Backstage, I saw a young lady by the name of Indi, and she told me that she felt betrayed as that little kid. And I told her a story when I saw Roddy Piper appear on WCW Television. And as a young wrestling fan, I felt the exact same way, so I understood. So, if you’re here now, if you’re watching at home, and you were disappointed that CM Punk walked out, I understand, and, hell, ladies and gentlemen, I apologize. I’ve gone to SmackDown, and I’ve listened to what Nick Aldis has to say. He put together a very substantial offer, you understand.

I went down to NXT, I hung out with Shawn Michaels, and there’s a 15-year-old CM Punk somewhere in the universe who’s tickled to death that he got an offer from Shawn Michaels to help mold the next generation of superstars, it’s a great deal. Adam Pearce has put together a deal that, honestly, is head and shoulders above both of those other deals. But can I be very real, and very honest with you folks right now? My mind was probably already made up when I looked at the calendar, and I saw, Cleveland. I’m here to bury those ghosts. I’m here to right a few wrongs. My future starts now. You couldn’t write a better television show, ladies and gentlemen. Ten years, almost to the day, CM Punk walked out. And regardless of how you feel about it, CM Punk walks right back in. And if you’re happy about it, if you’re mad about it, you better learn to love it, because congratulations, Adam Pearce, the newest Raw Superstar is named, CM Punk. And CM Punk is home.

Seth Rollins: Cleveland, Ohio. CM Punk, welcome to Monday Night Rollins. I hope you know how incredibly fortunate you are to even be in standing in this ring, right now. But can you just do me one little favor, just one thing, please? Don’t you dare call this place your home. You abandoned this place ten years ago. Not only did you abandon it, but you also actively tried to tear it down. You spent ten years slandering me, slandering every single person back in that locker room, and then you want to walk back in here, and you want call this place your home? This is not your home; this is my home. I’ve been here. Everybody in the back, those are my brothers and sisters. Everybody here, everybody watching at home, that is my family, and this is our home. And I will do everything in my power to protect it from people like you. Let me make one thing perfectly clear, I don’t want there to be any confusion, I know I’m a bit worked up. I want everyone to understand, I’m going to say it, plainly, with every fiber in my being, I hate you.

But, if you’re going to be a part of WWE, again, then I want you on Monday Night Raw. Because the truth always comes out, pal. The truth comes out. I know you, you know, everybody else knows, this is your last chance. So, one or two things are going to happen, you’re going to expose yourself, you’re going to self-destruct like you always do. I’ll be the first person in the back to slam the door shut on your legacy. Or if by some miracle, you have changed. If you got any gas left in this old tank, maybe one day you’ll be lucky enough to stand across the ring from me, in a World Heavyweight Championship Match, and then I will expose you for the fraud that you are. I will show you there’s levels to this. I will wrestle circles around you. And I will let you understand, in real time, what it means to be the best in the world.

CM Punk: Are you done? That’s your one pass to stand here and speak to me disrespectfully without me coming after you. I’ve never asked for anything to be handed to me. And I’ve always done things, stubbornly the hard way, and I’m here to do that. Adam Pearce, where you at? We’re making things official; we might as well make it official. CM Punk is entering the Royal Rumble. And when CM Punk wins, maybe, Seth, it’s you he’s coming after.

Third Match: Bronson Reed vs. Ivar w/Valhalla

Double Shoulder Block. Ivar kicks Reed in the face. Ivar backs Reed into the turnbuckles. Ivar with repeated back elbow smashes. Reed drops Ivar with a Leaping Body Block. Reed follows that with a Leaping Elbow Drop. Reed with two haymakers. Reed chops Ivar in the corner. Reed whips Ivar into the turnbuckles. Reed HeadButts Ivar. Haymaker Exchange. Ivar fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Reed ducks a clothesline from Ivar. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Ivar regroups on the outside. Reed tells Ivar to bring it.

Double Crossbody Block on the floor. Reed and Ivar are trading back and forth shots. Short-Arm Lariat Exchange. Reed SuperKicks Ivar. Ivar with The SitOut Spinebuster for a two count. Ivar goes for The Bronco Buster, but Reed ducks out of the way. Reed ascends to the top turnbuckle. Ivar with two haymakers. Ivar clotheslines Reed off the ring apron. Ivar with a Flying Cannonball Senton to the outside. Ivar rolls Reed back into the ring. Reed blocks The MoonSault. Reed with a straight right hand. Haymaker Exchange. Reed HeadButts Ivar. Reed connects with The SuperPlex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bronson Reed via Pinfall

– CM Punk had a backstage interaction with The Judgment Day. Damian Priest hopes Punk is the one to finish his story because that’s when he’ll cash in his Money In The Bank Briefcase.

The Judgment Day, R-Truth, and The Creed Brothers Segment

Damian Priest: You know, I can’t help but feel the need to remind everyone just who we are. All Rise For The Judgment Day.

Finn Balor: And all rise for the only two-time, Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Damian Priest and Finn Balor. So, Cleveland, The Judgment Day is in town. Step up and get put down.

Damian Priest: We have a simple message for every WWE Superstar. And that is, it doesn’t matter if you’re already dealt with The Judgment Day. It doesn’t matter if you’re a returning superstar. And it doesn’t matter if you’re a new superstar, like The Creed Brothers. You’re all officially put on notice.

R-Truth: Fellas, hey, I went by the clubhouse to do some decorating, and looks like you got a lock. How are you going to have a holiday party and I’m not invited?

JD McDonagh: Truth, this is not a holiday party you’re walking into. And if it was, you wouldn’t be invited.

Damian Priest: JD, take it easy, dog. Relax. Truth, come into the ring, I want to hear what you have to say.

R-Truth: I got a lot of ideas that I want to share here in Cleveland. Can I? Okay, first off, I think we need to kick JD out? I’m sorry, dog, nobody likes you. Secondly, Damian, you need to stop calling yourself the boss. I think you’re a fantastic boss, but it makes Mami mad. When Mami gets mad, she gets confused.

Damian Priest: Truth, you’re a funny man. I understand why people like you. The locker room likes you. I’m pretty sure everybody in this building likes R-Truth. Everybody loves R-Truth, except me.

The Judgment Day gangs up on Truth. The Creeds storms into the ring to make the save.

– Drew McIntyre only cares about his story. He’ll be getting a World Heavyweight Title shot on the first Raw of 2024.

– CM Punk had a nice embrace with Kofi Kingston, Chad Gable, and Ricochet.

Fourth Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven joins the commentary team for this match. Kayden Carter and Indi Hartwell will start things off. Hartwell applies a side headlock. Carter whips Hartwell across the ring. Hartwell drops Carter with a shoulder tackle. Carter with a double leg takedown. Carter walks over Hartwell’s back. Carter flexes her muscles. Carter dropkicks Hartwell. Carter with a Stinger Splash. Chance tags herself in. Chance sweeps out the legs of Hartwell. Carter SuperKicks Hartwell. Chance with The Slingshot Senton for a one count. Hartwell blocks The Sunset Flip. Chance ducks a clothesline from Hartwell. Assisted Headscissors Takeover.

Carter and LeRae are tagged in. Hartwell drops Chance with The Big Boot. Carter SuperKicks Hartwell. LeRae sends Carter face first into the canvas. LeRae with a Senton Splash for a one count. LeRae sends Carter to the corner. LeRae with a running back elbow smash. LeRae tags in Hartwell. Hartwell with a GutBuster. LeRae with a SomerSault NeckBreaker for a two count. LeRae dumps Chance out of the ring. Hartwell whips Carter across the ring. Hartwell hits The SpineBuster. Hartwell tags in LeRae. The Way goes for The Assisted Splash, but Carter gets her knees up in the air. Carter with a Roll Through SuperKick. Carter tags in Chance. Chance and Carter connects with The After Party to pickup the victory.

Winner: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter via Pinfall

– Gunther wishes DIY luck in finding a tag team partner for tonight’s 6-Man Tag Team Match.

Becky Lynch & Nia Jax Segment

Becky Lynch: The Man has come around to Cleveland. I’ll cut to the chase, I’m here to call out Nia Jax. Now, Nia and I have never gone, one on one, in this ring. But for the last five years, we have been linked together for this reason. And while it may seem petty to bring it up now, but folks, I’m petty. Considering for the last five years, nearly everybody that I have fought has tried to use this as a burn against me. I think it’s time we get to the root of the problem. Now, for the last five years, Nia and I have kept missing each other. I went on to main event WrestleMania. She went on to get double ACL surgery, because Nia is a woman so unlikeable, even her own knees couldn’t stand up for her. Then I had a child, she got fired. But now it’s 2023, I’m here, she’s here.

Nia Jax: Well, I’m not fired anymore, Becky. I’m right here, in front of you, better than ever. And, you know, that punch you just showed, that was a lucky swing. A lucky swing that almost ended your career. A lucky swing that I didn’t even get all of it. I’ll tell you what, imagine if I had your right in front of me, and I aimed, and I punch you with my full force. You wouldn’t get up. And everybody is so mad that I broke Becky’s face. But, Becky, this is a contact sport, right? What did you expect?

Becky Lynch: No. See, I didn’t expect anything less. And I don’t even hold it against you, Nia. Everybody knows that you’re the most dangerous woman in this ring. Anyone who stepped in the ring with you has been injured, hospitalized, broken bones, hell, you nearly ended a few careers.

Nia Jax: And that’s why people like you can’t stop talking about me, for the last two years that I’ve been gone. You know what’s ironic? For the careers I nearly ended, you have me to thank for yours.

Becky Lynch: You see, this is what I do actually hold against you. And this is the narrative that I need to change. Because if it was just about a broken face, then these people would have checked out and moved on as soon as the blood dried. But it is about what that night represented. It’s about what The Man represents. It’s about getting knocked down by whoever thinks they can get away with it, or by life, or by circumstances. It’s about dusting yourself off, getting back up, and fighting like hell. Because that is what I’ve done my entire life, it’s what I did that night, and it’s what I’ve done ever since. For years, you said, Becky isn’t a main event star. I proved you wrong. Now you say that I’m only a main event star because of you, well, that is a lie. That is a lie I need to end. And if I can’t end that lie, then I need to end you.

Nia Jax: Oh, I get it, you need me. You need to prove to everyone that you’re not just about that one moment. More importantly, you need to prove to yourself that your career wasn’t just an accident, after I broke your face. Otherwise, I will always be the woman who made, The Man.

Becky Lynch: I’ll tell you what I need, right now. I need you to shut the hell up, because I didn’t come to Cleveland to talk, I came here looking for a fight.

Nia Jax: You need this more than I do.

Fifth Match: Imperium vs. DIY & The Miz In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Gunther and Johnny Gargano will start things off. Gunther wants Miz to get in the ring. Gunther rocks Gargano with a forearm smash. Gunther with a knife edge chop. Gunther tags in Kaiser. Kaiser slams Gargano’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kaiser with a straight right hand. Kaiser tags in Vinci. Kaiser and Vinci start bickering in the corner. Gargano with forearm shivers. Vinci drives his knee into the midsection of Gargano. Vinci punches Gargano in the back. Vinci goes for a Bodyslam, but Gargano lands back on his feet. Gargano tags in Ciampa. Gargano dodges The Big Boot. DIY delivers their combination offense. Ciampa with a Running Lariat. Ciampa taunts Gunther. Vinci reverses out of the irish whip from Ciampa. Ciampa ducks a clothesline from Vinci. Kaiser sends Ciampa tumbling to the floor. Vinci tags in Gunther. Gunther drops Ciampa with The Big Boot. Imperium has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Kaiser with The Rolling Death Valley Driver. Kaiser tags in Gunther. Gunther is playing mind games with Gargano. Gunther kicks Miz off the ring apron. Ciampa with a forearm smash. Gunther applies an arm-bar. Gunther drives his knee into the midsection of Ciampa. Gunther tags in Vinci. Vinci with a Running Crossbody Block. Ciampa side steps Vinci into the turnbuckles. Gargano and Kaiser are tagged in. Gargano with a flurry of strikes. Gargano with a Running Bulldog/Clothesline Combination. Kaiser launches Gargano over the top rope. Gargano with an Apron Enzuigiri. Gargano hits The Slingshot Spear. Gargano sends Vinci crashing to the outside. Gargano decks Kaiser with a back elbow smash. Kaiser uppercuts Gargano in mid-air. Gargano fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Gargano SuperKicks Kaiser. Miz and Gunther are tagged in.

Miz ducks a clothesline from Gunther. Miz with rapid fire haymakers. Miz with The Awesome Clothesline. Miz follows that with a Roundhouse Kick. Miz with a Springboard Crossbody Block. Miz transitions into a ground and pound attack. Miz with a Running Boot. Miz with clubbing IT Kicks! Miz goes for a Roundhouse Kick, but Gunther counters with an open hand chop. Gunther applies The Submission Hold. The referee starts losing control of this match. Stereo Spinning DDT’s. Gunther drops Gargano with The Big Boot. Miz responds with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Miz applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Gargano gets Kaiser trapped in The Gargano Escape. Gunther tags in Vinci. Vinci with The Springboard Elbow Drop. Vinci kicks Gargano in the face. Vinci goes for a SitOut PowerBomb, but Miz lands back on his feet. Miz connects with The Skull Crushing Finale to pickup the victory.

Winner: DIY & The Miz via Pinfall

– GUNTHER is willing to give Miz one more chance at the Intercontinental Championship.

– Next week on Monday Night Raw, The Judgment Day will put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Creed Brothers. Plus, Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Sixth Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rhodes with a side headlock takeover. Nakamura answers with the headscissors escape. Nakamura is playing mind games with Rhodes. Test Of Strength. Nakamura kicks the left hamstring of Rhodes. Nakamura applies a wrist lock. Rhodes backs Nakamura into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Rhodes tells Nakamura to bring it. Nakamura avoids The Drop Down Uppercut. Rhodes dropkicks Nakamura. Rhodes transitions into a corner mount. Rhodes with a Hip Toss. Rhodes ascends to the top turnbuckle. Nakamura kicks out the legs of Rhodes. Nakamura with a Running Knee Strike. Nakamura with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Nakamura delivers Bad Vibrations. Nakamura repeatedly stomps on Rhodes’ chest. Nakamura applies the cravate. Nakamura with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Nakamura with a knee drop for a one count. Rhodes is throwing haymakers at Nakamura. Nakamura answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Nakamura applies The Sleeper Hold. Rhodes with elbows into the midsection of Nakamura. Nakamura drives his knee into the midsection of Rhodes. Nakamura goes for The Reverse Exploder Suplex, but Rhodes lands back on his feet. Rhodes with a Drop Down Uppercut. Rhodes goes for The Cody Cutter, but Nakamura counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Rhodes goes for The CrossRhodes, but Nakamura counters with another Cross-Arm-Breaker. Rhodes puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakamura kicks Rhodes in the back. Nakamura with The Sliding German Suplex. Nakamura with a Flying Knee Strike for a two count. Rhodes dropkicks the left knee of Nakamura. Rhodes with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Rhodes with a Gourdbuster. Rhodes applies the single leg crab. Nakamura grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Rhodes lands The Suicide Dive. Nakamura regains control of the match during the commercial break.

Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Forearm Exchange. Nakamura delivers his combination offense. Rhodes scores the forearm knockdown. Rhodes dives over Nakamura. Rhodes Powerslams Nakamura. Rhodes goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Nakamura counters with The Rear Naked Choke. Rhodes drives Nakamura back first into the canvas. Rhodes with The Disaster Kick for a two count. Rhodes unloads a flurry of left jabs. Rhodes drops Nakamura with The Bionic Elbow. Rhodes hits The Cody Cutter. Nakamura denies The Cross Rhodes. Nakamura blinds Rhodes with the red mist which forces the disqualification. After the match, Nakamura delivers vicious knee strikes. Nakamura dropkicks the back of Rhodes’ right knee. Nakamura grabs a steel chair. The Creed Brothers stormed into the ring to make the save. Rhodes gets attended to on the outside. Nakamura plants Rhodes with another Kinshasa to close the show.

Winner: Cody Rhodes via Disqualification

