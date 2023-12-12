CM Punk will have some first-time interactions with some of the current WWE roster this evening.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW from Cleveland, Ohio, it is being reported that “The Best in the World” will become more familiar with some of the current crop of talents in the company, in addition to deciding which brand he will sign with.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that CM Punk is scheduled for segments on the show this evening with GUNTHER and The Judgment Day.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Monday Night RAW results coverage from Cleveland, OH.