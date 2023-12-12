“YEET!”

The popular catchphrase of WWE Superstar “Main Event” Jey Uso is back, and it is now confirmed by WWE themselves.

As noted, Jey Uso confirmed that he is allowed to use the catchphrase with a post on his Instagram and Twitter (X) page.

Ahead of tonight’s Raw, WWE posted a video of Uso in his “YEET!” t-shirt and confirmed that it is, in fact, back. Uso then kicked off the show and he confirmed once again on TV that “YEET! is back!” He even led fans in saying it.