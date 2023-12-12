WWE returns to the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio this evening for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

In addition to the advertised matches and segments for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program, Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:

* Jey Uso promo to kick off the show

* Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

* Shinsuke Nakamura vignette

* The Judgment Day in a backstage segment

* Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile segment

* Rhea Ripley vs. Maxxine Dupri

* CM Punk promo segment

* Bronson Reed vs. Ivar

* The Judgment Day promo segment

* Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

* Becky Lynch promo segment

* DIY & The Miz vs. Imperium in six-man tag-team action

* Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Monday Night RAW results coverage from Cleveland, OH.