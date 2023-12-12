In addition to the complete spoiler match and segment listing for tonight’s WWE RAW, featured below are some more backstage notes and spoilers for the show.

* Natalya vs. Elektrz Lopez and Von Wagner vs. Edris Enofe are scheduled for the matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. Both bouts were taped prior to the start of tonight’s RAW.

* Shawn Bennett is set to serve as the referee for the main event of this week’s RAW, which features Cody Rhodes going one-on-one against Shinsuke Nakamura. The match is scheduled to run for three full segments to close out the show.

* In addition to the matches and segments we posted earlier for the show, Valhalla is also listed. She will likely appear at ringside with Ivar for his singles match against “Big” Bronson Reed.

* The women’s bouts on the show, which include Rhea Ripley vs. Maxxine Dupri, as well as Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell, are scheduled for only one segment each.

* Every other match on tonight’s show outside of the aforementioned main event and pair of women’s bouts are scheduled for two full segments.

* Ivy Nile will be accompanying Maxxine Dupri to the ring for her scheduled one-on-one bout against Rhea Ripley.

* The Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Chelsea Green & Piper Niven will be handling special guest commentary duties alongside Michael Cole and Wade Barrett for the women’s tag bout pitting Chance & Carter against LeRae & Hartwell.

* DIY and The Miz will join forces to battle GUNTHER and the Imperium duo of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in six-man tag-team action that will take place during the show.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE RAW results coverage from Cleveland, OH.

(H/T to Fightful Select)