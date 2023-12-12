“The Resident Mean Girl” won’t be the only familiar face from the women’s division returning to NXT television this week.

In addition to Cora Jade, it was announced during WWE Monday Night RAW this week that Nikkita Lyons will be making her return to television on this week’s post-Deadline 2023 episode of NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. on Tuesday night.

Previously announced for the show this week, which is the follow-up program from this past Saturday night’s year-end WWE NXT PLE in Bridgeport, CT., is Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak, as well as Noam Dar & The Meta-Four vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley in mixed tag-team action.

