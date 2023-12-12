Sami Zayn’s hiatus from WWE appears to have begun.

As noted, the popular WWE Superstar took part in an injury angle with Drew McIntyre on last week’s Monday Night RAW show to explain his upcoming planned absence on television.

This week’s show kicked off with “Main Event” Jey Uso sending well-wishes to Zayn at home and saying he hopes he has a speedy recovery.

It was announced on commentary by Michael Cole and Wade Barrett that Zayn suffered a partially torn meniscus. Cole stated that Zayn was still being evaluated, and additional details were unclear.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Zayn requested time off from WWE, and that the request was granted, although it wasn’t exactly clear when it would start and how long it will last.

Based on this week’s WWE Monday Night RAW show, it has already started, and as previously noted, Zayn is not scheduled for the 12/28 show in Laval, Quebec, which would usually be built around him, so it’s safe to assume his hiatus lasts at least through that date.

We will keep you posted here as updates regarding Sami Zayn’s WWE status continues to surface.