Drew McIntyre scored a win in a singles match against Sami Zayn, who suffered a storyline knee injury during Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.

Later in the show, there was an interesting segment. The segment saw McIntyre attack Zayn and target the knee of the fan-favorite star.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Zayn is taking time off. The request was granted, although it’s unclear when the hiatus will start.

Zayn is not scheduled for the 12/28 show in Laval, Quebec, which would usually be built around him.