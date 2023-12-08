WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins expressed his frustration towards the returning CM Punk during the 2023 WWE Survivor Series PLE by flipping him off and shouting “f*ck you.” This was done in storyline ahead of their feud.

In an interview on the SI Media podcast, Rollins said that he was irritated by Punk’s unexpected appearance but acknowledged WWE’s decision to keep it a secret.

On the moment:

“I understand why very few people knew what was going on that day. In the moment I was extremely emotional… It was a very raw, emotional response. It was what it was, I can’t take it back… I wish I would have handled myself with a little bit more composure.”

On his issues with Punk: