On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW announcer compared AEW wrestler Ryan Nemeth to WCW’s Disco Inferno.

“The Disco Inferno is Ryan Nemeth, the ‘Hollywood Hunk’ back in 1999. Same cadence of the voice … they sound the same.”

He continued, “And we just had Ryan Nemeth, actually [as] you and I are recording this, you will see it tonight on Rampage, Ryan Nemeth did an in-ring promo, and that’s the Disco Inferno. The only difference is that Ryan Nemeth has talent.”