Logan Paul may have a familiar foe as a future challenger for his WWE United States Championship.

Paul and his brother, Jake Paul, recently spoke with Jim Varsallone from the Miami Herald about their success in the world of wrestling and professional boxing. When Varsallone asked if Jake would ever challenge his brother for his WWE U.S. title he had this to say:

Yeah, I’m down. Let’s run it, Logan. Let’s run it.

Logan Paul won the U.S. title from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. A tournament is currently taking place on WWE television to determine a new challenger for Paul.