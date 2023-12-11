The viewership numbers are in for the December 8th edition of AEW Rampage.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 341,000 average viewers, a small decrease from the December 1st episode that had 348,000 viewers. They scored a rating of 0.12 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was actually up from last Friday’s 0.10 demo rating.

Rampage featured Bryan Danielson battling Daniel Garcia in a Blue League Continental Classic matchup. It also featured Orange Cassidy successfully defending his International Championship against Angelico.

