WWE pays well these days.

But that wasn’t always the case.

On a recent episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend Kevin Nash reflected back on his run in WWE that included a period of time in 1994 where wrestlers were only paid $75 for television appearances for the company.

“We got paid $75 for a TV day and that was to cover hotel, food, and a rental car,” Nash recalled. “90% of TVs were done in the northeast.”

Nash continued, “You tell me how many people, even in 1994, $75. (It didn’t cover the room), let alone a town car, gas, going over a couple of bridges. Horizontal bridge was $7 back then. You could get a $200 draw against your Pikeville house show payment of $170. I’ve actually seen people get checks and owe the company money, not even making $200 a day on the road.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.