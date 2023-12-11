A new WWE-related documentary is coming to Peacock.

WWE announced on Monday that a new documentary called “Braun Strowman: Waukesha Strong” is scheduled to premiere on Peacock on Friday, December 15, 2023.

The new special focusing on “The Monster Among Men” will focus on how Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, helped victims of the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

Strowman wore custom custom boots in January 2021 that honored Jackson Sparks, an eight-year-old boy who was killed in the attack.