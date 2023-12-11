What was the back-story behind the former TNA Wrestling President being backstage at the recent WWE Monday Night RAW show in Nashville, TN?

Allow Bruce Prichard to explain.

“I’ve always maintained and loved Dixie [Carter],” Prichard said. “I think she’s a wonderful person and we remain good friends to this day.”

He continued, “[I] reached out, thought it would great since we were going to be in Nashville to invite her to the show and say hello. It was terrific to see her and reconnect and say hello.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Something To Wrestle” podcast with Bruce Prichard via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.