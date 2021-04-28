WWE superstar Charlotte Flair was the latest guest on The Bump to discuss her return to the red-brand following a storyline suspension, with the Queen mentioning how she doesn’t need to hold gold to consider herself a champion. Highlights from her interview can be found below.

Says WWE needed her back on Raw:

It was very relaxing. I enjoyed the beach. I actually thought I was going to have a two-week suspension. But you know, business comes first. They needed me back on Raw. I’m just gonna take every opinion…I don’t know how to properly say it. I think that’s kind of the idea of being the opportunity is, ‘Oh, she takes everyone’s opportunities.’ Well, I’m just gonna spin it and put some truth into it because I am the opportunity.

Says she doesn’t need championship gold to be a champion:

I don’t want to diminish what the championships mean, and I don’t want to say bigger. But I don’t need to hold a championship to be the champion. You don’t have to be the face of the division to hold the gold.

On Rhea Ripley:

Even in defeat last year at WrestleMania, in my opinion, she didn’t lose. If anything, I think she showed the world what she’s capable of, and that was almost beating me. If anything, she should have her ‘confidence’ fully back.

