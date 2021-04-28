RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning and said they’d be back on RAW next week.

As noted, today’s appearance on The Bump was the first time we’ve seen AJ and Omos since they won the titles from The New Day at WrestleMania 37.

There’s no official word on why WWE has held AJ and Omos off TV, but Fightful Select reports that word going into the post-WrestleMania RAW was that at least one of the two Superstars simply “wasn’t cleared” but no other details were provided.

It’s interesting that WWE has barely mentioned Omos and Styles on TV since the WrestleMania win. They joked today that they have been “partying in Nigeria” since WrestleMania, which is where Omos is from.

