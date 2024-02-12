“The Queen” is on her way back to reclaim her throne in WWE.

Charlotte Flair recently spoke with CNBC Power Lunch for an interview, during which she spoke about being ahead of schedule following knee surgery.

“I’m six weeks out Thursday,” Flair said. “I’m ahead of schedule, and every day, all I can think about is returning back to the ring.”

She continued, “Especially with all the excitement with Raw going to Netflix, WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, all I can think about is getting back and winning that number 15.”

Check out the complete video interview with “The Queen” Charlotte Flair from CNBC’s Power Lunch at CNBC.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.