“Big” Bronson Reed took to social media this week to share some sad news.

On Monday, just hours before his WWE Elimination Chamber Qualifying match against Bobby Lashley, “Big” Bronson Reed surfaced on his Instagram page to comment on the passing of his cousin, Kayla.

“My cousin Kayla, you were a beautiful soul,” he wrote in an Instagram post that included a photo of his cousin (see below). “You’ll be forever missed. RIP.”

Our thoughts and condolences go out to “Big” Bronson Reed and his family and friends at this time.