Some familiar faces to fans of WWE SmackDown have been spotted in the venue for tonight’s installment of WWE RAW.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, four faces from the blue brand on WWE SmackDown have been spotted backstage at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.

PWInsider Elite is reporting that backstage at tonight’s WWE RAW in Lexington are WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, the number one contenders to the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, as well as “The Wise Man” of The Bloodline — Paul Heyman.

Whether or not they are just backstage at the show visiting friends, or are actually scheduled to appear on the broadcast this evening remains to be seen.

