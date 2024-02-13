WWE Raw Results 2/12/24

Rupp Arena

Lexington, Kentucky

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The New Day & Jey Uso vs. Imperium In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kofi Kingston and Ludwig Kaiser will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kofi backs Kaiser into the turnbuckles. Kaiser turns Kofi over. Haymaker Exchange. Chop Exchange. Kofi with forearm shivers. Kaiser drives his knee into the midsection of Kofi. Kaiser hammers down on the back of Kofi’s neck. Kaiser blasts Kofi with The PK. Kofi dropkicks Kaiser. Kofi clotheslines Kaiser. Kofi tags in Woods. Kofi with a Running PK. Woods with a Sliding Lariat. Kofi follows that with a Rebound Splash. Woods with a Flying Fist Drop. Woods with clubbing boot scrapes. The Unicorn Stampede. Assisted Hip Attack to Kaiser. Jey stares at Gunther. Kaiser tags in Gunther. Gunther walks around the ring. Gunther tags in Vinci. Vinci attacks Jey from behind. Vinci repeatedly stomps on Jey’s chest. Vinci is choking Jey with his boot. Vinci tags in Gunther. Gunther rips off Jey’s t-shirt. Gunther drops Jey with a knife edge chop. Gunther stomps on Jey’s chest. Gunther tags in Kaiser. Kaiser transitions into a ground and pound attack. Jey uppercuts Kaiser. Jey knocks Vinci off the ring apron. Jey decks Kaiser with a back elbow smash. Jey takes a swipe at Gunther. Kaiser clotheslines Jey over the top rope. Gunther levels Jey with The Big Boot on the floor.

Imperium has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Kaiser applies a rear chin lock. Jey fights back to a vertical base. Jey with a Belly to Back Suplex. Woods and Vinci are tagged in. Woods clotheslines Vinci. Woods blasts Kaiser off the apron. Kofi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Woods with a Running NeckBreaker. Kofi follows that with The Famouser. Woods tags in Kofi. Woods with The Slingshot Tornado DDT. Kofi hits The High Fly Flow for a two count. The referee gets distracted by Kaiser. Woods pulls Kaiser off the apron. Woods is throwing haymakers at Kaiser. Kofi kicks Kaiser in the face. Kofi ducks a clothesline from Vinci. Kofi with a Leaping Clothesline. Kofi with The New Day Boom Drop. Kaiser denies The Trouble In Paradise. Vinci dumps Kofi over the top rope. Kaiser throws Kofi into the steel ring steps. Vinci with a Running Boot. Vinci rolls Kofi back into the ring. Vinci hooks the outside leg for a two count. Vinci tags in Gunther. Gunther stomps on the left shoulder of Kofi. Gunther uppercuts Kofi. Gunther with a pinpoint elbow strike in the ropes. Gunther taunts Jey. Gunther hammers down on the back of Kofi’s neck. Gunther with another uppercut. Kofi is displaying his fighting spirit. Gunther stops Kofi in his tracks. Gunther with a blistering chop. Gunther knocks Jey off the apron. Gunther applies The Boston Crab. Jey slaps Gunther in the face. The referee is trying to get Jey out of the ring. Kofi tees off on Kaiser. Kaiser pulls Kofi down to the mat. Kaiser knocks Woods off the apron.

Kofi with a Back Body Drop. Jey and Vinci are tagged in. Jey with two clotheslines. Jey thrust kicks the midsection of Vinci. Jey with a drop down uppercut. Jey ducks a clothesline from Vinci. Jey with Two Samoan Drops. Jey with Two Running Hip Attacks. Jey runs after Gunther. Jey delivers Two SuperKicks. Jey tells Gunther to bring it. Kaiser tags in Gunther. Jey ducks under a chop from Gunther. Jey is throwing haymakers at Gunther. Jey goes for a right hand, but Gunther counters with a knife edge chop. Gunther blocks The SuperKick. Jey with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Jey punches Gunther in the corner. Gunther launches Jey over the top rope. Jey with a palm strike. Jey with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Jey goes for The Spear, but Gunther counters with The Guillotine Choke. Gunther slaps Jey in the chest. Gunther clears the ring. Gunther drops Jey with The Ripcord Lariat for a two count. Gunther mocks Jey. Gunther goes for a Flying Splash, but Jey gets his knees up in the air. Jey Spears Gunther for a two count. Woods with a Flying Dropkick off the apron. Gunther tags in Vinci. Woods drives Kaiser face first into the steel ring post. Vinci goes for a SitOut PowerBomb, but Jey lands back on his feet. Vinci kicks Jey in the face. Jey SuperKicks Vinci. Assisted 1D to Vinci. Kofi lands The SomerSault Plancha. Jey connects with The Uso Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: The New Day & Jey Uso via Pinfall

– We get a video recap of the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Event from Las Vegas, Nevada.

– Andrade Vignette.

Second Match: Bobby Lashley w/The Street Profits & B-Fab vs. Bronson Reed In The Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Reed backs Lashley into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Reed HeadButts Lashley. Reed is throwing haymakers at Lashley. Reed punches Lashley in the back. Reed levels Lashley with The Body Avalanche. Lashley fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Lashley with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Lashley applies The Hurt Lock. Reed drives Lashley back first into the turnbuckles. Reed with a straight right hand. Reed shrugs off a running clothesline from Lashley. Lashley ducks a clothesline from Reed. Lashley leapfrogs over Reed. Lashley with a running clothesline. Lashley prepares for The Spear. Reed sends Lashley shoulder first into the steel ring post. Reed with a Diving Shoulder Tackle off the ring apron. Reed has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Reed with repeated corner clotheslines.

Reed with a short-arm clothesline. Reed poses for the crowd. Reed goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Lashley lands back on his feet. Lashley thrust kicks the midsection of Reed. Lashley ducks a clothesline from Reed. Lashley drops Reed with a Flatliner. Lashley with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Lashley with two corner clotheslines. Lashley follows that with a Corner Spear. Lashley goes for a NeckBreaker, but Reed blocks it. Reed SuperKicks Lashley. Reed hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Lashley side steps Reed into the turnbuckles. Reed with a Leaping Body Block. Lashley responds with The SpineBuster for a two count. Lashley goes for The Spear, but Reed counters with a knee lift. Reed with The Uranage Slam. Reed with a Senton Splash. Lashley throws Reed off the top turnbuckle. Lashley connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bobby Lashley via Pinfall

Jackie Redmond Sit-Down Interview With Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura

Jackie Redmond: Sami, thank you so much for agreeing to do this follow up. Last week, you were adamant that you are a contender who will become a champion. But since then, you lost your match on SmackDown to qualify for the Elimination Chamber. So. going into tonight with Shinsuke Nakamura, I mean, how shaken is your confidence right now?

Sami Zayn: Well, look, I think if you talk to any contender in any sport, any athlete, when they talk about doing something, and they come up short, there’s a feeling of embarrassment. You know, if I say, I’m going to beat Drew McIntyre, and I don’t beat Drew McIntyre, there’s going to be a part of you that’s embarrassed, that wants to crawl into bed, that doesn’t want to show up to work the next week. It’s something that I have felt many times in my career, if I’m being brutally honest. But every single time, this time included, that I felt that feeling, it’s always overtaken with a much stronger feeling. It’s an unwavering belief in myself. Last week, I sat here and talked about where I was this time last year. Well, this time last year, I was standing in the ring, face to face with Cody Rhodes. And I told him, hey, if I want to main event WrestleMania, I have to believe in myself because no one else will. And that belief carried me to WrestleMania. That belief is what’s carried me through my entire career. So, yes, I still believe in what I say. Like I said last week, I am a contender, and I will become a champion. Jackie, it’s a promise, and I will get there. And it’s not going to be an easy path, but it’s a path I’m willing to walk to get there. If I gave into that feeling every single time,

Shinsuke Nakamura: Sami. What is wrong with you? You’ve had the glory. The moments. Have you forgotten that? But you act like you’re in misery. You want people’s sympathy. Such a clever guy you are. Just like Cody. But, I would love to see your true self in the ring tonight. The real you that tries to swindle people and stay in the spotlight. But if you don’t let your real emotions out, I won’t tolerate it. Your chance is gone. But don’t worry, I will pick up your soul, and continue my warpath forward.

Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins Segment

Cody Rhodes: So, Lexington, Kentucky. What do we want to talk about? I believe we could talk about how, in the main event at WrestleMania XL, I will be challenging for the Undisputed WWE Championship against Roman Reigns. Took me awhile to even say that. And the only reason that I’m able to say it, it’s because of you guys. You certainly made your voices heard. A full week trending worldwide, posting about it, screaming about it, shouting about it, whispering, spreading the word. And the word was, We Want Cody. Thank you. I really don’t know how I can ever repay you. Actually, maybe there’s only one way. Oh, man, y’all making me a bit emotional. I get it. I’m a passionate guy, I’m passionate about this place, my legacy within it. My astrological sign is a Cancer. I’m often, you know, wearing my heart on my sleeve. But again, I don’t want to get emotional because then I would become a crybaby. While all of you were chanting, We Want Cody, there was one man out there who absolutely one hundred percent did not want to hear it.

That same man happens to be the most famous human being alive, a potential Presidental nominee, The Original People’s Champion, the same man who coined the term, Cody Cry Babies. Let’s take a look at this. Listen, I know promos are different from the last time that he was here, and very few people could even fathom matching The Rock on the microphone, but I do have to ask. What are we supposed to do with the nuggets? Pat, you were there, what was I expected to do with the nuggets? Oh my gosh, please don’t mistake the levity in my candor here for any weakness. And please, don’t think that I’m not a fan of The Rock. I am a fan of The Rock. I think all of us had times in our lives where we were fans of The Rock. But one thing The Rock does not do well, it’s that he does not listen. At the press conference, I said nothing to defy his ancestors, and yet he chose to slap me in the face. He slapped me in the face in public. Sometimes you can hear the rivers overflowing. I recognized the look in Rock’s eyes, that was no longer the people’s energy. The Rock and Roman Reigns, together, that’s the perfect storm. But please, make no mistake about it, Rock, you put your hands on me. Rock, you slapped me across the face, and what that means is, I’m going to hit you back.

Absolutely, take a bow. And before you we get started with whatever this is, please allow me to thank you for coming to my aid at the press conference. Thank you, I appreciate that very much.

Seth Rollins: Well, what can I say except, you’re welcome. First things first, Cody, as much as I was looking forward to defending the World Heavyweight Championship against you at WrestleMania, I understand your decision. I understand why you had to pick Roman Reigns. I understand why you needed Roman’s title. You got to finish that story, right? And there are millions of people, around the world who want you to finish your story. Now that the decision has been made, let me make this very clear to you. You need to finish your story. You need to finish your story for yourself, for your dad, for me, for every single person here tonight. And I’ll tell you why, because if you do not beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and take the Undisputed Championship from him, the landscape on the other side of WrestleMania is very, very dark. You got the most powerful champion of the modern era. Roman Reigns, he gets more power, he gets more leverage, which means he shows up less, he defends his title less, that glass ceiling, it gets thicker, those brass rings, they get higher.

This is probably the last real chance that any of us has to take that title, to take that power, and to give it back to the people. You might be the man for the job. But Cody, what’s your plan? Because last year, you got screwed out of the title in the main event of WrestleMania. The Usos was there, Paul Heyman was there, Solo Sikoa was there. Roman Reigns, you couldn’t get the job done, but you fought your way back. You won the Royal Rumble, again. The deck is stacked against you just the same. Now the bar has been raised. You’re not just dealing with Heyman, and Solo, and Jimmy, and Roman, you are dealing with the biggest star, the most influential man in the entertainment industry, you got to deal with The Rock. Lexington, I tend to agree with you, which is why I came out here, Cody, to tell you, you do not have to fight this battle alone.

Now, you and I haven’t always seen, eye to eye, but a couple weeks back, you told Roman Reigns, you didn’t just want to take his title from him, you wanted to take everything from him, and deep in my soul, I felt that. That was why at the press conference, when The Rock put his hands on you, that’s when I stepped up, because I’m sick and I’m tired of people like The Rock, people like Roman Reigns, these arrogant, entitled, pricks who think they can do whatever they want. They can throw their weight around. They can make any decision that they want with no consequences. I am sick and tired of them always getting away with it. And I got to admit something to you right now. The man Roman Reigns is, it’s partially my fault. Nearly 12 years ago, we came down those stairs in tactical vest, we were brothers, forged by the same fire. I taught him everything that I know. I’m partially responsible for the man that he is. But I couldn’t imagine the monster that he’s become. Now, that monster has got two heads, because he’s standing side by side with the only person on this planet that is as entitled and selfish as he is. But when it comes to fighting The Bloodline, when it comes to fighting The Rock, when it comes to fighting Roman Reigns, there is only man on earth who is uniquely suited to be your shield. I’ll give you a hint, he was once an architect, he is now a visionary, he is a revolutionary, he is Seth Freakin’ Rollins.

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with The New Day & Jey Uso. Next week, GUNTHER will have to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso. He’s ready to get that big dub. New Day appreciates Jey having their back.

Third Match: Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark In The Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Morgan with a quick rollup for a two count. Morgan ducks a clothesline from Stark. Morgan is throwing haymakers at Stark. Stark slams Morgan’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Morgan ducks under a forearm from Stark. Morgan repeatedly stomps on Morgan’s chest. Standing Switch Exchange. Stark blocks The O’Connor Roll. Stark with a running clothesline. Stark stomps on Morgan’s chest. Stark transitions into a ground and pound attack for a one count. Stark stomps on Morgan’s back. Stark goes for a Bodyslam, but Morgan lands back on her feet. Morgan with a Hurricanrana. Morgan sends Stark to the ring apron. Morgan buries her shoulder into the midsection of Stark. Morgan slams Stark’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Morgan with a Springboard Enzuigiri. Morgan goes for The Suicide Dive, but Stark counters with a forearm smash. Forearm Exchange. Stark pulls Morgan off the top turnbuckle. Stark hits The Death Valley Driver on the apron.

Morgan regains control of the match during the commercial break. Morgan with a Running Hip Attack. Morgan with a Rising Knee Strike. Morgan follows that with The Flying CodeBreaker for a two count. Stark PowerBombs Morgan out of the corner for a two count. Stark with a Springboard Missile Dropkick for a two count. Stark toys around with Morgan. Stark goes for The Z360, but Morgan blocks it. Morgan with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Morgan goes for The CodeBreaker, but Stark counters with a double leg takedown. Stark slingshots Morgan face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Morgan drops Stark with a Double Foot Stomp. Stark SuperKicks Morgan for a two count. Stark drags Morgan to the corner. Stark stomps on the midsection of Morgan. Stark goes for The Corkscrew 450 Splash, but Morgan ducks out of the way. Morgan delivers The Jersey CodeBreaker. Morgan connects with The Oblivion to pickup the victory.

Winner: Liv Morgan via Pinfall

– Damian Priest reminds R-Truth that he’s never been a part of The Judgment Day. Tonight’s match will be an execution.

Fourth Match: R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh w/The Judgment Day

Truth was stalling in the gorilla position. Adam Pearce tells Truth to get out there. Truth starts calling The Miz for help. McDonagh kicks Truth in the gut. McDonagh hammers down on the back of Truth’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, McDonagh with a falling sledge. Truth ducks under a chop from McDonagh. Truth is throwing haymakers at McDonagh. Truth slams McDonagh’s head on three turnbuckle pads. McDonagh answers with a toe kick. Truth continues to use the turnbuckles as a weapon. Truth whips McDonagh across the ring. Truth with a Hip Toss. Truth does a split in the center of the ring. Truth lands The Stinger Splash. Truth whips McDonagh across the ring. Truth with a Back Body Drop. Truth hits The Attitude Adjustment. Dominik Mysterio pulls McDonagh out of the ring. McDonagh regains control of the match during the commercial break. McDonagh applies a rear chin lock. Truth with heavy bodyshots. McDonagh slaps Truth in the face.

Haymaker/Chop Exchange. Truth blocks a boot from McDonagh. Truth ducks a clothesline from McDonagh. Truth with two diving shoulder tackles. Truth with a Spinning Side Slam. McDonagh denies The Five Knuckle Shuffle. Truth splits under a clothesline from McDonagh. Truth drops McDonagh with a Leg Lariat. Truth delivers The Five Knuckle Shuffle. Truth goes for The Attitude Adjustment, but Damian Priest gets in the way. McDonagh rolls Truth over for a two count. Truth ducks a clothesline from McDonagh. Truth with a Spinning Crossbody Block. McDonagh avoids The Lie Detector. McDonagh kicks the left knee of Truth. McDonagh connects with The Devil Inside to pickup the victory. After the match, Truth gets into a brawl with The Judgment Day. Priest rocks Truth with a forearm smash. The Judgment Day gangs up on Truth. DIY storms into the ring with two steel chairs to make the save.

Winner: JD McDonagh via Pinfall

– Cody Rhodes runs into Sami Zayn in the backstage area. Cody thanks Sami for having his back last week during his match with Shinsuke Nakamura. Sami will always have Cody’s back. Cody believes in Sami. And more importantly, the WWE Universe believes in him.

Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, and Rhea Ripley Segment

Becky Lynch: The Man has come around to Lexington, Kentucky. And I just saw a very interesting sign over here. I guess I’m going to the prom in 2034. We are officially on the road to WrestleMania, and it has been crazy. It’s been wild, it’s been chaotic, it’s been confusing at times, but it’s also unpredictable, and I love that about this. I love this business so much. I was 15 years old the first time I ever stepped into a wrestling ring. And I have been obsessed ever since. And that obsession has been great at times, most of the time. I mean, it’s the reason why I have been able to travel around the world, it is the reason why I’m in front of you fine people, it is the reason a girl who once failed gym class was able to go on and become the first woman to ever win the main event of WrestleMania. It is where I met my husband, it’s why I have my daughter. I love you, too. But that obsession has also been the reason why I missed love one’s birthdays, I missed weddings, I have missed my own father’s funeral. And my daughter is only three years old, but I’ve already had some difficult conversations with her.

I have to explain to her why her mother’s face is busted open and bloody. I had to explain why I couldn’t pick her up because I had a separated shoulder. I had to explain why daddy wants to fight Maui. And I’m going to the Elimination Chamber, and she’s going to see my face smashed against the steel, she’s going to see my body bruised and broken. But she also going to see the brutality that her mother is capable of. Because I am obsessed with this, and I have never been obsessed with getting my title back, the title I haven’t held in almost two years. And that starts with winning the Elimination Chamber and going face to face with one of the most dominant champions that we have ever seen. A lot of you love Mami. Yeah, you dig Mami. You don’t think anybody can beat her. Yeah, you don’t think anybody can beat her, but I’m not just anyone. And she’s never face anyone quite like me. Whether you love her, whether you hate her, whether you love me, whether you hate me, I want to make a toast for the wild road, the crazy journey I’m about to go on towards WrestleMania. So, everybody, if you have a drink, if you have some popcorn, hell, if you have a fist, I want you to raise your hand up in the air, and this is to Rhea Ripley. Enjoy your last few weeks as champion. Bottom’s up.

Nia Jax: Becky, I know that we’ve had our differences, but I have something to say to you, and I would like to get in the ring with you, please. Becky, I have so much respect for you. If my mom was half the mother you are, I would be so lucky. God willing, one day I’ll become a mother, and I can lead as an example as you are. My god, you’re going to win that match at Elimination Chamber, I know it. With that passion, and the drive for that little girl, there’s nothing that’s going to stop you from winning that match and going to WrestleMania. Just like nothing is going to stop me from beating Rhea Ripley and becoming the Women’s World Champion. And at WrestleMania, it’s going to be you versus me.

Jax gets into a massive brawl with Rhea Ripley. Jax drives Ripley into Becky with a Leaping Body Avalanche. Becky delivers The Missile Dropkick. Becky has a standoff with Ripley. Ripley kicks Jax off the ring apron to close the segment.

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Drew McIntyre. Next week, he will have a match with Cody Rhodes. How does it feel to be one step closer to getting that World Heavyweight Championship? He’s only wanted to give the fans what they wanted. He’s the reason why Cody made the decision whether Cody wants to believe that or not. Drew calls Seth Rollins selfish. Who’s the bad guy here? People are questioning his motives. He’s the underdog here. He beat AJ Styles just to qualify for the Elimination Chamber. He’s doing things the right way, The Drew Way. Drew tells Cody to not take this match. He’s the last person Cody wants to deal with. He has no problem making sure Cody doesn’t make it to WrestleMania, just like CM Punk.

Fifth Match: LA Knight vs. Ivar In The Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

STILL TO COME

– Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Checkout Episode 399 of The Hoots Podcast