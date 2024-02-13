WWE returns to Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.. this evening for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.
In addition to the advertised matches and segments for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program, Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:
WWE RAW Spoiler Match & Segment Listing (2/12/2024)
* New Day & Jey Uso vs. Imperium
* Chamber Qualifier: Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley
* Cody Rhodes promo
* Chamber Qualifier: Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark
* Judgment Day’s R-Truth vs. Not Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh
* Becky Lynch promo
* Chamber Qualifier: LA Knight vs. Ivar (w/ Valhalla)
* Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Additional News & Notes
* Chelsea Green vs. Tegan Nox was filmed for Main Event
* Akira Tozawa ( w/ Maxxine Dupri) vs. Dante Chen was filmed for Main Event
* Chad Patton is scheduled to referee the main event
* The main event is scheduled for three segments
Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Monday Night RAW results coverage from Lexington, KY.