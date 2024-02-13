WWE returns to Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.. this evening for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

In addition to the advertised matches and segments for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program, Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:

WWE RAW Spoiler Match & Segment Listing (2/12/2024)

* New Day & Jey Uso vs. Imperium

* Chamber Qualifier: Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley

* Cody Rhodes promo

* Chamber Qualifier: Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark

* Judgment Day’s R-Truth vs. Not Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh

* Becky Lynch promo

* Chamber Qualifier: LA Knight vs. Ivar (w/ Valhalla)

* Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Additional News & Notes

* Chelsea Green vs. Tegan Nox was filmed for Main Event

* Akira Tozawa ( w/ Maxxine Dupri) vs. Dante Chen was filmed for Main Event

* Chad Patton is scheduled to referee the main event

* The main event is scheduled for three segments

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Monday Night RAW results coverage from Lexington, KY.