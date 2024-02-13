WrestleMania XL Kickoff was a big deal.

A really big deal.

In fact, hundreds of millions of people have seen it at this point.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the commentary duo of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee spoke multiple times during the broadcast about how the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event drew over 200+ million views in just 72 hours.

After a lengthy video package looking back at the memorable media event to kick off the road to WrestleMania XL, as well as a look at media coverage the event garnered, WWE acknowledged the 200+ million milestone on social media.

“200,000,000 SOCIAL VIEWS,” read the post on the official WWE X account. “WrestleMania XL was unforgettable. Thank you, WWE Universe.”