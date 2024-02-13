A big title match has already been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

In the opening match of this week’s show, “Main Event” Jey Uso and The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated the trio of GUNTHER and Imperium in six-man tag-team action.

Later in the show, Cathy Kelley spoke with Uso, Kingston and Woods backstage and broke the news to “Main Event” Jey that he will be challenging “The Ring General” for his Intercontinental Championship on next week’s show.

