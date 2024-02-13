Rocky Romero has his (good) eye on things behind-the-scenes in All Elite Wrestling.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer noted in a report at F4WOnline.com on Monday that stated eye-patch-wearing star Rocky Romero is now part of the AEW front office.

The exact role that Romero has behind-the-scenes in AEW is unclear.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com has subsequently confirmed the report, adding that The Best Friends and Roppongi Vice member has worked closely with AEW as a liaison between AEW and NJPW.

Romero helped partner relationships between AEW, NJPW, and CMLL over the past few years.

We will keep you posted as details regarding Rocky Romero’s new role behind-the-scenes in AEW becomes clear.