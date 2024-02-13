“The Scottish Warrior” and “The American Nightmare” are going to battle it out next Monday night.
During a backstage segment on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, it was announced that Drew McIntyre will be going one-on-one against Cody Rhodes on next week’s show.
Previously announced for the February 19 episode of WWE RAW is “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER in one-on-one action with the WWE Intercontinental Championship on-the-line.
