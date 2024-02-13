“The Scottish Warrior” and “The American Nightmare” are going to battle it out next Monday night.

During a backstage segment on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, it was announced that Drew McIntyre will be going one-on-one against Cody Rhodes on next week’s show.

Previously announced for the February 19 episode of WWE RAW is “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER in one-on-one action with the WWE Intercontinental Championship on-the-line.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE RAW results coverage.